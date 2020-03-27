Stefanik says she will vote to approve $2.2T stimulus package

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she plans to vote “yes” on a massive bill that’s designed to stimulate an economy devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote Friday morning on a $2.2 trillion stimulus package the Senate approved late Wednesday.
“I am voting in support of this,” she told 7 News Thursday.
“One concern I have is New York state is not getting as much support as I think we need regarding the funding for states and localities,” she said. “That's by nature of, when you have the Senate, the New York delegation in the U.S. Senate is the same as the North Dakota delegation, so each state is much more equal in terms of what each state is given and I believe New York needs more funding.”
It’s expected President Donald Trump will quickly sign the bill.
The relief can hardly come soon enough.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy “may well be in recession” already and the government has reported a 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.
