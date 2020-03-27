SUNY Potsdam, Canton postpone commencement ceremonies

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam and Canton announced Friday that they’re postponing their 2020 graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUNY Potsdam’s commencement ceremony had been scheduled for May 23.
The college’s commencement committee has already met to discuss possible options for alternate celebrations.
The college is surveying graduates to ask their preferences for a rescheduled ceremony, as well as virtual/distance celebrations as the semester ends.
SUNY Potsdam is in contact with its partners at the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, as it considers possible dates for rescheduling.
The college has already decided to move its annual honors convocations and award ceremonies for departments and schools to an online format this semester.
Commencement is held outdoors in the Academic Quad and typically attracts up to 5,000 people, including the graduates, faculty, staff, families and friends.
Meanwhile, SUNY Canton is telling seniors they’ll have a commencement - it just won’t be in May.
The college president posted a notice Friday saying graduation on May 9 won’t happen, but the college remains committed to having a live commencement on campus as soon as it’s safe to do so.
SUNY Canton sent a survey to students to seek input on future dates to hold a live ceremony, with options for holding the event either in mid-summer, early fall or next year in May 2021.
The college is also contacting local hotels to make sure refunds or reservation transfers with no penalties will happen for families.
Commencement typically attracts more than 3,000 people to campus.
