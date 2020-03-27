Susan K. (Olson) Peters, 75, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan K. (Olson) Peters, 75, Chaumont, passed away March 25, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mrs. Peters was born August 22, 1944, in Watertown, daughter of Wycoff L. and Mildred E. (Pinner) Olson. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1962 with National Honor Society Honors and in 1965 from the House of the Good Samaritan’ School of Nursing. Mrs. Peter’s career in nursing span from 1965 until 1989 as a Nurse Manager and then as an oncology nurse in Radiation Oncology, retiring in 1999.
On July 24, 1965, she married Charles S. Peters at First Presbyterian Church. Before retiring, Mr. Peters was a civil engineer for the New York State Department of Transportation.
Mrs. Peters was a member of the Samaritan Loyals, Laurel Twig, Lyme Garden Club and Jefferson County Historical Society. She was a former deacon and member of First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Peters served on the Association of the Blind board of Directors.
As a young girl she performed in many piano recitals and played organ for Trinity Episcopal Church. Mrs. Peters enjoyed hosting gatherings at home for special occasions, holidays and summer parties on the lake. She was highlighted in Birds and Bloom Magazine for her beautiful gardens in 1999. She entered and won photo contests in Lyme and Cape Vincent. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, gardening, photography, golf, boating, fishing, her poodles, playing Majong with her special friends from Pt. Salubrious, taking stained glass classes with Mary Reid and oil painting classes from Wilson Bickford.
Surviving is her husband Charles S. Peters.
A graveside service will take place in the spring in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Chaumont.
Donations may be made in support of “The Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship” which was established by Susan to assist with the education costs for a Registered Nurse (RN) who is continuing his or her education, and specifically pursuing a Nurse Practitioner degree. Checks may be mailed to Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.