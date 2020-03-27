Susan K. (Olson) Peters, 75, of Chaumont

As a young girl she performed in many piano recitals and played organ for Trinity Episcopal Church. Mrs. Peters enjoyed hosting gatherings at home for special occasions, holidays and summer parties on the lake. She was highlighted in Birds and Bloom Magazine for her beautiful gardens in 1999. She entered and won photo contests in Lyme and Cape Vincent. She enjoyed playing piano, reading, gardening, photography, golf, boating, fishing, her poodles, playing Majong with her special friends from Pt. Salubrious, taking stained glass classes with Mary Reid and oil painting classes from Wilson Bickford.