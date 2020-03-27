Town of Lorraine man dies after being pinned under tree

TOWN OF LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 57 year old town of Lorraine man was killed Thursday after a tree fell on top of him.
State Police were called to 20219 Route 189, where they found Patrick Bates pinned under a 60-foot tree.
Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Bates had been cutting down the tree with a chainsaw, on his property, when the tree kicked back towards him, striking him and pinning him under the tree.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Fire Department, South Jefferson Rescue and Lorraine Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.