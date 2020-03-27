Watertown’s Y may be closed, but there’s still plenty of activity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Coming together in isolation. That's the Watertown Family YMCA's goal after COVID-19 forced the closure of its facilities.
But that doesn't mean the Y has stopped working.
"We are creating a ton of online content in all of our programming areas," said Director of Arts Education Shannon Walter.
This week, the organization has started rolling out video courses ranging from physical exercise to STEM, that's science, technology, engineering and math, activities.
Instructors film their lessons, which are put on the Y’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Walter is helping spearhead the campaign. She says the public is already buying in.
"They're commenting. They're sharing. We're getting photos of the activities that they've created following our guidance," she said.
Chief Executive Officer Denise Young says the online courses are a way to keep people connected even when they can't be together physically.
"Social isolation has its own health and physical impacts. And, we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can do to keep our community healthy," she said.
Young says Watertown Family YMCA members have a few options when it comes to paying dues while facilities are closed.
"We are making an appeal to our members to be sustaining members," she said.
Young says it's up to members if they continue paying full price, or take a discounted membership.
"They could be a sustaining member at 50 percent of their current membership," she said.
And Young says they also have the choice to put their membership on hold.
Walter says the digital classes could stick around even after the YMCA reopens.
"The response has been amazing. So, I can see this becoming a regular part of our Y," she said.
It’s another way an organization is adapting to life during these uncertain times.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.