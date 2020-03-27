Yvonne M. Clark,, 72, of Chase Mills

Born in Massena, NY on July 13, 1947 to the late Donot and Verna Hartwick Plourde, Yvonne attended Trinity and Massena Schools and married Thomas Clark Sr. on August 22, 1964. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed selling toys, tupperware and crystal. Yvonne loved to have a good time with her family. She enjoyed garage sales, collecting items and animals. Her most enjoyment was the time spent with her family, either at a family get-together or on one of the numerous camping trips they took, she always seemed to enlighten the gathering in some way. Everyone who knew her ,knew her as grandma as she was Grandma to all .In her earlier years, she also loved to dance and go roller-skating. Memorial donations in Yvonne’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Yvonne M. Clark