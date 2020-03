TARPON SPRINGS, F.L. (WWNY) - Arrangements for 82 year old Barbara A. LaBarge Davis, a resident of Tarpon Springs, FL are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mrs. Davis passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Penisula Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tarpon Springs. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Barbara A. Davis.