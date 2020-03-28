Cuomo: fewer intensive care admissions Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people ill with COVID-19 who were admitted to intensive care beds decreased Friday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo said that 172 people were admitted to intensive care units across the state Friday, down from 374 Thursday and also down from days earlier in the week.
“I wouldn’t put tremendous stock in it, but this is good news,” the governor said at his daily COVID-19 briefing Saturday. The number of people admitted to intensive care is a rough measure of how many people are very sick with the virus.
Cuomo also said the number of hospitalizations overall was down Friday.
In all, New York has 52,318 cases of COVID-19, including 7,681 new cases Friday.
The number of deaths rose to 728 from 519.
Cuomo announced New York’s presidential primary, which was set for April 28, will move to June 23, which was the date for federal and state legislature primaries.
He also said the deadline for filing New York state taxes is now July 15.
In addition, Cuomo sdaid he’s asking pharmacies statewide to begin doing home delivery free of charge, to reduce the risk to ill people.
Cuomo also announced President Trump has approved the construction of four more temporary hospitals, in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx.
Cuomo continued to say Saturday that the state anticipates COVID-19 cases will reach an “apex,” (a peak) 14 to 21 days from now, and that New York will need as many as 140,00 hospital beds and 30,000 ventilator units.
Cuomo said the price of ventilator units has risen from about $25,000 to $45,000 because of demand.
The governor also said the state and hospitals across the state appear to have enough personal protective equipment - masks, shields and gowns - but “long term, nobody has enough."
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.