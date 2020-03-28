Fort Drum to take temps, change access to base

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Fort Drum is further restricting access to the base and is taking the temperature of everyone trying to get on Drum, effective Saturday.
In a post to the 10th Mountain Division’s Facebook page, the base’s leadership lays out new rules for getting onto Fort Drum.
“The Trusted Traveler program is suspended. Local access badges are suspended. Visitors with a bona fide need to enter post will need to go to the Visitor Control Center (Cerjan Access Control Point) during normal business hours from 5:30am – 10pm, where they will submit to background checks and screening,” according to the post.
The Cerjan and Gas Alley Access Control Points are open., but the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Gate and Mount Belvedere Access Control Points are closed, according to the Facebook post.
People trying to get onto post will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of screening questions to determine whether they could have the virus.
Access Changes: As part of Fort Drum’s ongoing effort to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the following changes to how Soldiers, Families and civilians access Fort Drum are effective starting Saturday, March 28 until further notice:
The Cerjan and Gas Alley Access Control Points will have designated lanes for DOD ID Card-holding Personnel and Non-DOD ID Card-holding Personnel. Please look out for those signs and enter the appropriate lane.
Those seeking admittance to post via the Cerjan and Gas Alley Access Control Points will be required to submit to a temporal temperature check and answer the following questions:
1. Have you had contact with someone with a positive COVID-19 test or has a pending COVID-19 Test?
2. Are you feeling ill?
3. Do you have a cough?
4. Do you have a runny stuffy nose?
5. Have you had a fever or felt feverish in the past 24 hours?
6. Have you traveled outside of 40 miles from Fort Drum?
Those who have a fever or answer yes to any of these questions will be barred from entry and advised on how to seek further screening.
All visitor passes must be resubmitted through the Soldier’s Chain of Command.
Retirees and beneficiaries must go through medical screening before entering post.Contractors and other service providers should seek clarification for Fort Drum access from their supervisors.
Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
