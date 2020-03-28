Friday Sports: Lowville baseball player signs with Division 1 school

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many area high school athletes have missed out on ceremonies to sign letters of intent announcing their intentions to continue their sports careers at the next level due to the coronavirus. One of those athletes, a Lowville Academy baseball player.
A few weeks back, Lowville Academy senior, Brett Myers, announced he would be continuing his baseball career at the collegiate level at Division 1 Gardner Webb.
Myers says the fit was perfect and it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“It was a great opportunity. Coach Chester at Gardner Webb University, he talked to me at one of his camps and said he’d like to bring me in, and I was extremely excited to get this opportunity, especially to move down south to North Carolina. I think it was one of the best opportunities I could have,” said Brett.
Myers was a 3 time all-star at Lowville. He holds the single season record for triples with 7 and home runs with 6. Myers also led the Red Raiders in all offensive categories over the past 3 seasons hitting 400.
His coach and father, Dan Myers, says its a testament to the hard work he has put in throughout his career with the Red Raiders.
“It’s a testament to the hard work but also the program and other kids are coming up through that. They can obtain that goal of playing at the highest level after high school, so it’s a great opportunity for him, but like I said, it’s also a great way for other kids to realize that they can reach some goals, too,” said Lowville Coach Dan Myers
“Oh, man. We put endless, endless hours in. Me and my dad showing up at the cage when it’s freezing outside, when it’s dark- I mean, just endless amount of swings, endless amounts of ground balls by myself, even me just going up to the turf by myself and hitting off a tee for hours. There’s been a lot of work and preparation for what’s come out of it,” said Brett.
Not only will Gardner Webb be getting a good athlete and student, but a better person that will add a great deal to the program both on and off the field.
