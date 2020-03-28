JCC: spring break students not returning to residence hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College students does not have any students who left the college’s residence hall for spring break returning to the residence hall when college resumes Monday.
In a statement Saturday, college officials noted there has been “some concern expressed” about students returning to JCC’s residence hall after spring break concludes.
Officials said 14 students are currently living in the residence hall and they did not go anywhere during spring break; they’ll be allowed to stay.
No other student who lived in the residence hall before spring break is coming back to it.
Students who need to get belongings from the residence hall will be "permitted to do so under strict protocol that ensures proper social distancing and limited contact.
“At this time only two students have indicated interest in returning to personally retrieve belongings,” according to the statement.
The college is packing and shipping items to other students.
