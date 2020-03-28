ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda Ann (Miles) Gardner of Rossie, New York, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital. She spent her last days making new friends and accepting visits from lifelong friends and family.
Born on October 29, 1947 to Everett J. Miles and Helen (King) Miles in Gouverneur and raised in Hailesboro, New York, Linda graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1965.
A registered nurse, having graduated from the Saint Lawrence Hospital School of Nursing in 1969, Linda worked at Community General Hospital in Syracuse while advancing her training. She became a coronary care nurse and moved back to the North Country in 1970.
Charles A. Gardner and Linda were married on July 10th, 1971 at the St. James Roman Catholic Church in Gouverneur. Linda and Charlie moved where his studies took them, affording Linda the opportunity to work at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, and St. Peters Hospital in Albany.
Linda had her first child, a son, Nicholas F. in January of 1976 and her daughter, Elizabeth A. in March of 1977.
Linda continued her career as a nurse including two years with St. Lawrence County Public Health until 1984 when she enrolled at SUNY Potsdam with the dream of becoming an elementary school teacher. While at SUNY Potsdam, Linda was very active in student life holding leadership positions in several student organizations. She graduated from SUNY Potsdam in May of 1987 and embarked on a 20-year career as an educator with the Hammond Central School District.
Linda spent most of her years at Hammond, teaching 3rd grade. She was also the yearbook advisor for many years. Whenever a student or coworker needed a word of encouragement or sympathetic ear, they knew they could find it in Linda’s classroom. She was always at school early and stayed late, devoting her life to her students and fellow teachers. Linda retired from Hammond Central School at the end of the 2006-2007 school year.
A devoted mother, grandmother, and friend, Linda spent her retirement with the people she held dearest. Linda continued to work per diem at the Kinney Nursing home in Gouverneur and as a substitute school nurse at Hammond and Hermon Dekalb Central Schools. She loved to read, cook, and simply sit and visit for hours on end.
Linda was predeceased by her father, mother, step father Elmer Peck, older brother William "Bill" Miles and sister-in-law Louise (Salzer) Miles.
Linda is survived by her husband Charlie, son Nick and his wife Jennifer (Hadlock) Gardner and their children Kennon E (16), Nolan F (14), Jensen N (8), and Vivian F (6) of Rossie, daughter Elizabeth of Fulton New York, nephew Christopher Miles, niece Michelle Sanger, and close cousin Henry and wife Christine Laquier of Rensselaer Falls, New York.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Rossie with interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Rossie. A memorial mass and time for fellowship will be announced and held this summer.
Memorial donations can be made to the organizations that Linda held dear to her heart, The Hammond Central School Music Fund, 51 South Main Street Hammond, New York 13646,Gouverneur Hospital, 77 West Barney Street, Gouverneur, New York 13642, and Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, New York 13669
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.