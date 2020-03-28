Lyndon “Butch” Huttemann

He is survived by his wife Elaine Lawler Huttemann, brother Gary (Jacqueline) Huttemann, son Lyndon ( Pieter Van Dusen) Huttemann, daughter Jennifer ( Steven) Kall, grandchildren Alekzandra, Brynna, Hunter, and great grandson Braxtyn, as well as brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews who all held a special place in his heart.