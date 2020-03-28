O’burg police charge four in day of investigations

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police charged four city residents this week with a variety of crimes, following investigations Monday.
Police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in arresting a man on “homicide-related charges” at 939 Jay Street.
Police did not release the man’s name, but said they found “numerous items of contraband” at the home, including a 22-caliber rifle. They charged Brittany Dewey, 29, who lived there, with endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued a ticket and released.
Also on Monday, police said they “developed information on the sale and possession of stolen firearms” in the city.
They recovered a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver and a .22 Berretta semi-automatic pistol that had been stolen.
They charged:
- Lloyd Lennox, 33, of 33 Morley Park Drive, with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; two counts of criminal sale of a firearm, 3rd degree; petit larceny; resisting arrest; obstruction of governmental administration; burglary, 2nd degree. Lennox was jailed on $2500 bail.
- Joseph Montoya, 31, of 614 Ford Street, with criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree. He was ordered held by New York State Parole.
- Joan E. Hall, 29, also of 614 Ford Street, charged with criminal possession of a firearm; criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree. She was issued a ticket and released.
Police said more arrests are possible, and said they were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New York State Police, U.S. Marshals and Homeland Security Investigations.
