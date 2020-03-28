Patrick D. Bates, 57, of Lorraine

Born May 21, 1962 in Watertown, NY, son of Robert and Beatrice (Dealing) Bates, he graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1981. Pat worked on the family farm in Lorraine with his father. Following the death of his father on March 7, 2000, he took over the operation of the farm working with his mother until she died April 8, 2012. Pat and LouAnn have operated the farm together since then.