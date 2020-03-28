Retirees head back to work at Samaritan, volunteering at COVID-19 crisis line

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo announced Friday more than 72,000 healthcare retirees have volunteered to come back to work in New York, including some here in the North Country.
Two medical professionals are back on the job at Samaritan Medical Center.
Duty calls, even when you’re retired.
Retired RN Theresa Quintin and retired Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Lewis are back at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown volunteering at the COVID-19 crisis line where hundreds of calls come in daily.
“Most people are very relieved and thankful at the end of the phone call, others just want to test,” said Quintin.
Samaritan needed nurses and doctors to walk through symptoms and make referrals on the crisis line, so Lewis and Quintin put retirement on hold.
“There wasn’t any hesitation, just what can I do to give back to the community. Especially after you’re retired, it’s what can I do to give back to the community,” said Quintin.
“There is a roll everyone can play, and I’m sure that most people wouldn’t have to be asked twice,” said Lewis.
Quintin and Lewis worked in healthcare for a combined 68 years and on the front lines of SARS, H1N1, MERS, and HIV/AIDS. They say, it’s during times like these, the community needs to be there for one another.
“It’s honestly a gift to be able to provide care for people, so if you can do something, you certainly want to do it,” said Lewis.
Samaritan professionals want to emphasize that if you are feeling sick, or fearful of COVID-19, the best thing you can do it stay home and call their response line at (315) 755-3100.
