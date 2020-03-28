Saturday: Lewis County still has no COVID-19 cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Once again, Lewis County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Statistics reported by the Lewis County Public Health Agency Saturday morning showed no confirmed cases, with 44 negative tests and 27 results pending.
31 people are under precautionary quarantine.
As always, the Public Health Agency “encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and fellow community members by practicing social distancing and monitoring for respiratory illness symptoms after travel,” according to a news release Saturday morning.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453.
