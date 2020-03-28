Wendell VanDuzee, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wendell VanDuzee, 75, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
There will be no funeral services and burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards.
Wendell was born in Gouverneur on June 18, 1944, the son of Claude and Cora (Spicer) VanDuzee.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1963 and was employed in the printing industry for over 40 years. Wendell enjoyed reading, was interested in the railroad, and collected steel pedal carts. He lived at Cambray Terrace until recently moving to Massena.
Wendell married Annett Arnold on March 7, 1977, and she predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his parents, a brother Douglas Van Duzee, and 5 sisters Shirley Souve, Agnes Snyder, Cora Snyder, Ruth McAdam, Wanda VanDuzee, and Eleanor Merritt. Wendell is survived by his sister Connie Watson of North Carolina, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations in memory of Wendell are suggested to your local Boy Scouts of America.
