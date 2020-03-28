Wilma Jean Clemons, 87, of Copenhagen

She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Edward; her children and their spouses, Jeanie (Greg) Powell of Three Mile Bay; Mike Clemons of Barnes Corners; Tami (Mike) Kogut of Watertown; Phil (Sharon) Clemons of Mannsville; Penny (Bernard) Thomas of Mannsville; her siblings, Laura (Forrest) James of Fillmore, NY; Scott (Dorothy) Goutermout of Lowville; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Fred Watson; her mother, Cecil Roof Watson Goutermout; her step-father, Carl Goutermout; her brothers, Steve and Joe Watson; and her step-brother, Lewis Goutermout.