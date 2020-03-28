Wilma Jean Clemons, 87, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wilma Jean Clemons, 87, of Seven By Nine Road, passed away Saturday, morning, March 28, 2020, at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where she has resided for a short time.
She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Edward; her children and their spouses, Jeanie (Greg) Powell of Three Mile Bay; Mike Clemons of Barnes Corners; Tami (Mike) Kogut of Watertown; Phil (Sharon) Clemons of Mannsville; Penny (Bernard) Thomas of Mannsville; her siblings, Laura (Forrest) James of Fillmore, NY; Scott (Dorothy) Goutermout of Lowville; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Fred Watson; her mother, Cecil Roof Watson Goutermout; her step-father, Carl Goutermout; her brothers, Steve and Joe Watson; and her step-brother, Lewis Goutermout.
Wilma was born on October 31, 1932 in Barnes Corners, a daughter of the late Fred and Cecil Roof Watson. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950. On December 19, 1956, she married Edward F. Clemons in Lowville. Mrs. Clemons was a stay at home Mom, raising the couples’ five children.
Wilma was a member of Barnes Corners United Methodist Church. She loved her church. Together with her husband, the couple traveled with their camper for many years. Wilma enjoyed reading her Bible, doing crossword puzzles, and her cats. She loved spending time with her family, family gatherings and going to dances with her family and friends. Wilma’s greatest joy was her family.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, at the discretion of the family. Contributions in Wilma’s memory may be made to the Barnes Corners United Methodist Church, 27004 Loomis Road, Lorraine, NY 13659; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
