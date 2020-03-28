Zenda I. Maroney, 82, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zenda I. Maroney, 82, of Riverside Drive, died peacefully Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Zenda was born on September 30, 1937 in Florence, New York, daughter of the late Alden D. Senah Finch Fuller. She graduated from Massena High School and later married Frank Maroney, he served in the United States Army.
She was a dedicated health-care worker trained to assist nurses with providing necessary patient care and various health services.
She is survived by her two children; Milton Maroney, Massena; and Frankie Maroney, North Carolina. She is also survived by 5-grandchildren; Frank, Angel, John, Mark, and Kasey Maroney; and 8-great-grandchildren; Kelsi, Kaydence, and Khloee Fraser; Mason, Mya, Conner, Liam, and Vivian Maroney. A sister, Eyrette Gotham.
She is predeceased by her husband Frank Maroney and a sister, Karen Snyder.
Zenda cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed solving puzzles.
There will be no public calling hours or service. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date and time.
Arrangements are being held by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home Inc., located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.laruepitcherfuneralhome.com
