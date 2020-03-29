Akwesasne reports first COVID-19 case

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The community of Akwesasne has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, tribal officials said this weekend.
In a YouTube message, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said a community member “who’s in quarantine at home and receiving follow-up care” tested positive for the virus. Cook said health officials are investigating who the community member had contact with.
Abram Benedict, Grand Chief of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, said anyone from the community who’s traveled more than 50 miles from Akwesasne and returned must self-quarantine for 14 days.
“Folks, we need you to stay at home,” he said.
“Everyone should assume COVID-19 is in the community,” said Derek Comins, St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Management and Safety Director.
Tribal members with emergencies or needing essentials can call the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019 or the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne at 613-575-5005/613-575-2331.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms and are a community member, call the St. Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141 X 7130 or Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Health Services at 613-575-2341 X 3220.
Officials ask that you call first to discuss your symptoms.
Akwesasne territory spans both the American and Canadian side of the border, east of Massena. It is home to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
