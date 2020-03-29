Brief Classic Movie Blog - Two for the Road

The film uses a lot of swinging sixties cinematic techniques, like fast editing, freeze-frames, jump cuts and glossy color, but the boldest stroke of storytelling is the achronological (a pretentious word, I admit) storytelling. Told in a series of road trips that the couple takes (Mark and Joanna) including the one where they first meet, their honeymoon, a disastrous trip with a boorish, bourgeois American couple with a daughter from hell and the current –well nothing is current in the film – present trip. Admittedly it is challenging to follow the story and exactly where we are in the relationship/marriage chronologically, but the brilliant Donen uses so many great visual cues: The actors’ clothes and hair styles, the car they are driving at the time-great match cuts are used. The non-linear, sometimes elliptical, vignette story telling serves two major purposes. 1. It keeps the film fluid, light and helps it eschew both melodrama and romantic sentiment 2. It serves as a metaphor for the ups and downs of marriage: they will always be there, no matter what decade your marriage is in-and you won’t be able to remember necessarily when the bad or great stuff happened-just that it did, and you move onward together.