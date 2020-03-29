Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere earns the Patty Kazamier Award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - For a 2nd straight year, the award for the nation’s top women’s college hockey player, the Patty Kazamier Award, has gone to a Clarkson Lady Golden Knight, with Elizabeth Giguere following in Loren Gabel’s footsteps.
The junior forward led the nation in scoring with 37 goals in 37 games and was 2nd in the nation in points. She also tallied at least 1 point in 34 of those 37 contests.
The Quebec City native recognizing her parents and the role they played in her becoming the nations top women’s college hockey player.
“I would like to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me over the years. Supporting a child in hockey is definitely not the easiest job, but you always supported me and made sure I got where I needed to go,” said Giguere.
Giguere was a First Team All-American selection for a second straight year and was named ECAC Player of the Year.
She finished the season with a hot hand, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 11 assists in her final 13 games.
Giguere gives credit to her coaches for her improvement this season.
“Thank you to my coaches and to all the staff for making it fun and exciting to go to the rink every single day. You have done so much for me over the past 3 years and I’m very grateful for all of it,” Giguere said.
She enters her senior season with 90 goals and 120 assists in 118 games for 201 points. She is just 4 points away from shattering Clarkson’s all time scoring mark of 213 points held by Gabel.
Giguere says she couldn’t have accomplished what she did this season without her Lady Golden Knight teammates.
“Thank you to my teammates. You guys will all know how much I mean this when I say I could have never won this award without you guys. Despite all the challenges we went through as a team this year, you guys have pushed me every day to be the best hockey player that I can be and I’m so grateful for each and every one of you,” Giguere said.
Unlike previous Kazmaier Award winners from Clarkson, Jamie Lee Rattray and Loren Gabel, Giguere will have a chance to make it back to back awards next season.
