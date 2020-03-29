COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County - untouched by COVID-19 for the last couple of weeks - got its first cases Saturday, while St. Lawrence County reported a near doubling of the number of cases it has. The good news? No new cases in Jefferson County.
It’s very, very tentative, but there was also a little good news in the statewide number of critically ill patients, Governor Cuomo said Saturday.
The governor also announced New York’s presidential primary is being pushed back two months, from April 28 to June 23.
Cuomo has been pushing for retired nurses and doctors to come out of retirement and help. Retirees, including two we spoke with, are answering the call at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Jefferson Community College batted down rumors Saturday about students who live on campus and who went away for spring break returning to school. The unspoken thing here is a fear that the students are bringing back COVID-19 from wherever they’ve been.
Do you go to Fort Drum, maybe to buy groceries or use the facilities there? If so, be prepared to have your temperature taken.
Finally: times have turned hard, quickly, for a lot of people. So what Watertown’s urban Mission is doing on Saturdays is important, a big help.
A reminder: your church probably isn’t holding services tomorrow, but many churches are using Facebook, or YouTube or the radio to get the word out.
