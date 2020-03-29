ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald F. Stanley, 82, of Adams Center, New York passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Lorettos Nursing Home, Syracuse, New York.
Donald was born on September 12, 1937 in Hornell, New York the son of Richard and Doris Field Stanley.
He spent 10 years in the United States Air Force. Following his time in the military he lived the remaining time in the North Country.
Among his survivors is his significant-other of 42 years, Anne Marie Baldwin.
Per his request there will be no calling hours or service. Donation can be made to the charity of one’s choice.Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter where online Condolences may be made to dexterfunealhome.com.
