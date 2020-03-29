Jefferson County reports six new cases of COVID-19, St. Lawrence County, two

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from five to 11 Sunday.
In a late afternoon press release, county health officials said the people in the six new cases “are now in mandatory isolation.”
There have been 320 negative tests in Jefferson County.
."It is important to note that with a significant increase in testing over the last two weeks, only 3.3% have been confirmed positive, while 96.7% have been confirmed negative," county officials said in a statement.
There are 122 people in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.
St. Lawrence County reported another two cases Sunday, bringing the total there to 13.
During a morning press conference Sunday, Lewis County reported no new cases, after reporting its first two positives Saturday night.
