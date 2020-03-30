Academy of Country Music Presents Special

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
A star-studded lineup will perform on ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY, a new two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’™ 55-year history. Confirmed performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. The special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access.
ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY will also honor 10-time ACM Award® winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. As previously announced, artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.
The special will broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will now be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access. The 55th ACM AWARDS, hosted for the first time by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban, honors the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry.
