Athlete of the Week: Kelsey Bennett

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - This talented student athlete has closed out her basketball career at Hammond Central.
Kelsey Bennett averaged 17 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, and 6 rebounds a game this season, with high games of 32, 28, and 25 points.
She was co-MVP First Team All-North in basketball and First Team All-State in soccer.
She's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 27, 2020.
