College: five COVID cases are SUNY Potsdam students

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County are SUNY Potsdam students, according to a statement from college president Kristin G. Esterberg.
The statement, posted to the college’s web site, says the five are residential students who arrived on campus between March 14 and March 20. Four of the five show no symptoms at all; one has symptoms similar to a mild cold.
it wasn’t clear Sunday night what prompted the five to be tested; however, the statement notes "all approved residential students who have recently traveled to campus from areas with a high incidence of COVID-19 have been required to complete a 14-day self-quarantine period.
“They all were given tests by Student Health Services, in conjunction with the Public Health Department.”
it was also not clear Sunday night whether the five cases at SUNY Potsdam number among the cases of COVID-19 reported by St. Lawrence County Public Health over the weekend. Saturday, Public Health reported five new cases without specifying where those cases were.
“The affected students have already been placed in single bedrooms with single bathrooms to practice self-isolation. They will remain in isolation until cleared by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department,” according to the college statement.
“The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will notify students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed to the individuals who have tested positive,” again, from the statement.
