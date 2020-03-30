COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people testing positive COVID-19 in the north country climbed to 37 on Monday.
St. Lawrence County had the most with 23 cases, which includes a cluster of students at SUNY Potsdam.
Jefferson County said it now has 12 confirmed cases, while Lewis County has 2.
Fort Drum reported a person is in isolation on post after testing positive for COVID-19. The local post also said 299 soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team are now quarantined after coming home from Afghanistan Sunday.
Michael Powers, a sergeant at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg and a member of the Ogdensburg City Council, tested positive for COVID-19.
As president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Powers had been in regular contact with correction officers from across the state.
New York continues to lead the nation in the number of cases.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 66,497 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
He announced 1,218 people in New York have died from COVID-19. That’s up from 965 deaths on Sunday.
Here in the north country, hospitals say they have more beds and equipment to prepare for more COVID-19 cases.
The United Way of Northern New York is making sure local nonprofits have what they need to help people during this time.
During this stressful time, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County says it’s receiving more calls to its 24 hour hotline and serving more people.
The pandemic is putting stress on municipalities as they see a drop in the revenue they use to help pay for services.
The north country’s three counties could each suffer a more-than-10-percent loss in sales tax revenues because of the coronavirus outbreak.
With what might be a $10 billion deficit - maybe more - in the state’s budget, north country representatives are feeling the pressure in Albany.
