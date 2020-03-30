COVID-19 Sunday night: what we know now

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We saw the pace of COVID-19 cases pick up substantially this weekend in northern New York.
In absolute terms, we’re not talking big numbers - St. Lawrence County has the most confirmed cases at 13 - but on a percentage basis, the rise was sharp. St. Lawrence County more than doubled its total Friday to Sunday; Jefferson County nearly doubled its total Sunday.
And Lewis County? It has its first cases, and is getting ready for more.
Also, the St. Regis Mohawk tribe reports its first confirmed case of the virus, on their land between Massena and Malone.
Here’s another sign that the worst is yet to come: Governor Cuomo extended his everybody stay home, many businesses remain shut down, don’t get together with your friends order for another two weeks.
But we adjust, find our way: case-in-point, how one Watertown church is keeping its spiritual doors open, even as it had to shut down in=person services. Worth seeing..
