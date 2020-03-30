Cuomo: nearly 66,500 test positive for COVID-19 in New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 1,218 people in New York have died from COVID-19. That's up from 965 deaths on Sunday.
During a news conference in New York City, the governor said 66,497 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Of those people, 9,517 are hospitalized, with 2,352 in intensive care units.
The governor said the growth rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations is tapering off.
He said 4,204 poeple have been discharged from hospitals.
The governor asked healthcare workers from around the country, where the coronavirus hasn't created an urgent situation, to come to New York.
He said nurses and doctors need relief.
If you can help, visit http://health.ny.gov/assistance
Cuomo also said the competition for supplies around the nation is driving up prices.
For example, he said a ventilator now costs $50,000 when it cost $20,000 two weeks ago.
