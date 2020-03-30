David C. Riordan, 74, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - David C. Riordan, 74, Adams, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Due to current regulations in place regarding public gatherings, the funeral service for Mr. Riordan will be private with Pastor Melissa McCarthy from the Adams United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in the Sanford’s Corners Cemetery, Calcium. There are no public calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren, Jeffrey and Dawn, their children Kiersten and Joshua, Hamburg, NY, Daniel and Rachael, and their children Caleb and Mackenzie, of Adams, and Paul and Marisa, and their children Karrigan, Raegan and Jonathan, of Belleville; his brother Robert, Watertown; his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Charlie Covell, Calcium; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law, Roger Taylor.
David was born in Watertown, October 13, 1945, a son to Robert and Elizabeth Curtis Riordan. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1963 and Cornell University in 1967. He joined the Marine Midland Trust Co. of Northern New York, which later became Marine Midland Bank and then HSBC in 1967. He held various positions throughout his banking career of 37 years, retiring as Assistant Vice President in the agricultural lending department in 2004.
Dave completed an 8-week field artillery basic course with Army Reserves at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in November 1967. He married Karen A. Tousley October 11, 1969 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Riordan celebrated their 50th anniversary this past fall.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating at the family cottage on Bobs Lake, Ontario, Canada, golfing and Syracuse basketball. He loved and enjoyed family time, including his children’s and grandchildren’s achievements, sporting events and family vacations.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adams United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
