Donald L. Brown, 81, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald L. Brown, age 81, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Dona Brown of 59 years of Rensselaer Falls, NY; two daughters, Danielle Wright of Canton, NY, and Debbie Polniak and her husband Joseph, of Rensselaer Falls, NY; two sons, Derek Brown of Canton, NY, and Rob Brown and his wife Jennifer of Rensselaer Falls, NY; seven grandchildren, Joe, Terri, Caitlyn, Camille, Eva, Berkley, Dekoby; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Ellie, and Bentley. He is predeceased by one grandson, Turner, in 2009 and three sisters; Barbara Paige, Elizabeth Davenport, and Bonnie Holmes.
Donald was born on November 26, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Robert and Hazel Griffith Brown. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Brown then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. Donald married Dona Shaver on August 26, 1961, at the First Methodist Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with The Rev. Fred Cook officiating. Donald was employed by A.J. Missert’s Distribution for forty-one years as a truck driver and warehouse foreman from 1960 to 2001. Donald was a member of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department for more than fifty years.
Donald enjoyed riding his scooter, hunting, spending time outdoors, and mowing his lawn.
Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department, 424 Rensselaer Street Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680 or The Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.
