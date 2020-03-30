Donald L. Brown, 81, of Rensselaer Falls

Donald was born on November 26, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Robert and Hazel Griffith Brown. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Mr. Brown then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957. Donald married Dona Shaver on August 26, 1961, at the First Methodist Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with The Rev. Fred Cook officiating. Donald was employed by A.J. Missert’s Distribution for forty-one years as a truck driver and warehouse foreman from 1960 to 2001. Donald was a member of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department for more than fifty years.