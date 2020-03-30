Garth and Trish Live - Right Here on WWNY

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, will appear in the new primetime special GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! Wednesday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. In the special, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio, Studio G, providing an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time. They will bring their unique blend of casual style, remarkable chemistry and shared love of music to a television audience, emphasizing the message that “we’re all in this together.”