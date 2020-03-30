Grammy Salute to Prince - Let’s Go Crazy!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Tribute Concert Hosted by Maya Rudolph
Features Special Performances by Music’s Biggest Stars, Including Beck, Common,
Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, Sheila E., The Revolution, Usher and More, of
Prince’s Eclectic Catalog
CBS, the Recording Academy® and AEG Ehrlich Ventures celebrate 38-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince with the new special LET’S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE, Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. The tribute concert is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. Filmed Jan. 28, the special will air on the four-year anniversary of the superstar’s passing.
An all-star lineup of artists will perform hits from Prince’s renowned catalog, including Beck; Gary Clark Jr.; Common; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Foo Fighters; H.E.R.; Juanes; John Legend; Chris Martin; Morris Day and The Time; Princess; Sheila E.; St. Vincent; Mavis Staples; Miguel; the Revolution; and Usher, with special appearances by FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Jam, Misty Copeland and Naomi Campbell.
LET’S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC with the cooperation of the Prince estate. Ken Ehrlich and Rac Clark are executive producers, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers and David Wild is the writer/producer. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Sheila E. are the co-musical directors. To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
