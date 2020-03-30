Grammy Salute to Prince - Let’s Go Crazy!

CBS, the Recording Academy® and AEG Ehrlich Ventures celebrate 38-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince with the new special LET’S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE, Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. The tribute concert is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. Filmed Jan. 28, the special will air on the four-year anniversary of the superstar’s passing.