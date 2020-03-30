Hospitals get more beds, equipment to care for COVID-19 patients

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country hospitals are ready to have as many beds as possible to prepare for more COVID-19 cases.
They now have more beds and more equipment as required by the state.
"I feel that Carthage is prepared for what we are expecting. We're going to do the very best that we can and taking all the directives that have been issued by the state and CDC. We hope that the worst is going to be over soon," said Taylour Scanlin, Carthage Area Hospital.
Carthage Area Hospital now has a 15 bed intensive care unit, something it didn't have before, as well as a respiratory clinic. The hospital is also equipped with 4 ventilators and plans to have a total of 7.
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has upped its bed total to around 90, which is a 50 percent increase from normal operations, and they are planning to increase to 200 beds for a 100 percent increase. Thirty-three ventilators are also on hand.
"If we can keep the influx of patients coming into the hospital to a manageable level, I feel pretty confident that we have not only the beds, but we have the staff - the nursing staff, the ancillary staff, the medical staff and the equipment to care for these patients," said SMC Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Short.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg is going from 33 beds to 51. Four ICU beds will turn to 16. 18 ventilators are in house and hospital officials say they have asked for even more.
"All of the hospitals in the north country I think stand ready to provide high quality care to their patients and community and have responded well to what the governor has requested from each of us," said Richard Duvall, Claxton-Hepburn president and CEO.
Lewis County General is set to reach 50 beds by mid-April with 6 ICU beds and 6 ventilators in house.
But all of the hospitals agree they've had an advantage: time.
"We are certainly prepared to take care of patients as this crisis kind of continues to unfold in our area," said Leslie DiStefano, SMC spokesperson.
And they share their gratitude to their employees.
"A big thank you to all of our healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this, standing ready to serve our patients," said Duvall.
So will all this be enough? No one can be sure, but hospital officials say they are prepared to meet the demand.
