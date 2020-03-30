CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - James W. “Jamie” Countryman, 35, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Jamie was born in Watertown on September 28, 1984, son of Rickie E. and Vicky L. Martin Countryman and he graduated from Indian River High School. He had worked for Kiechal Farms, Philadelphia and for Tibbles Roofing and Wendy’s Restaurant, both in Watertown. Jamie was a certified welder. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved spending time with his two nieces.
He is survived by his mother Vicky L. McConnell and husband Mike J., Clayton; father Rickie E. Countryman and wife Laurie, Philadelphia; brother Cory L. Countryman and companion Jenna Brownell, Antwerp; half brother Rickie E. Countryman, Jr. and wife Karrie, Theresa; two half sisters, Jessica Gordon, Middleburg and Shannon Countryman, Theresa; two step brothers, Cody Campbell, Syracuse and Tyler McConnell, Binghamton; step sister Tosha McConnell, Binghamton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of his life and burial in Orleans Cemetery will be at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in Jamie’s name may be made to Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, 241 State St., Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
