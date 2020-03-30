Janice C. MacCue, 89, formerly of Great Bend and Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janice C. MacCue, 89, formerly of Great Bend and Leray St., Watertown, passed away Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident.
Due to current regulations regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
She is survived by Victor D. MacCue, Syracuse; a grandson Jason MacCue; a sister Rosalyn Bianchi, Florida; one brother Victor Capone, Oswego; nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her daughter Mary Mullany, six sisters Josephine Canella, Dorothy Guardino, Johanna Pryor, Virginia Rogers, Marguerite Fiorelli and Frances Empie; three brothers Frank, Anthony and Dominic Capone.
Janice was born August 4th, 1930 in Watertown, a daughter to Domemica Tourtica and Frank M. Capone, Sr... She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1949 and the Watertown School of Commerce in 1950. She married Donald D. MacCue on May 17th, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Donald passed away November 10, 2002.
Janice worked at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Montgomery Wards, Bradley Hardware, Crown Zellerbach and retired from the Army Air Force Exchange in 1996.
She was an honorary member of the Great Bend Fire Department Ladies Auxillary, the Italian American Ladies Auxillary, the Elks Lodge #496, LeRay St. Tennants Association, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and the Brownville Busy BJ’s.
Janice enjoyed gambling, bingo, gardening and shuffleboard. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
