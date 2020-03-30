Janice C. MacCue, 89, formerly of Great Bend and Watertown

Janice was born August 4th, 1930 in Watertown, a daughter to Domemica Tourtica and Frank M. Capone, Sr... She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1949 and the Watertown School of Commerce in 1950. She married Donald D. MacCue on May 17th, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Donald passed away November 10, 2002.