Jefferson County: 1 new COVID-19 case, first patient recovers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County on Monday reported one more confirmed case of COVID-19. That brings the total to 12 in the county.
The Public Health Service also said the first person in the county to test positive for the new coronavirus has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
Health officials said that with a significant increase in testing over the last two weeks, only 3.4 percent have been confirmed positive, while 96.6 percent have been confirmed negative.
They said with rigorous case investigation completed by the county Public Health Service on every positive case, there are no relational or county geographic connections between any of the current positive cases.
No positive cases have been hospitalized to date.
