Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 2

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported Monday that it has no new cases, after reporting its first 2 positives Saturday night.
County Public Health officials said 75 people have been tested and 64 of those tests came back negative.
Officials are awaiting results for 9 others.
They said 14 people are under quarantine.
The 2 people who tested positive are in isolation in a room at Lewis County General Hospital, one of four “negative pressure” rooms designed to keep infectious diseases from spreading.
Officials said the 2 are elderly and attended a social event “within 14 days of symptom onset.”
“Public health staff is looking into this to identify potential exposure source. We can assume community spread at this point,” said Ashley Waite, director of the county’s public health agency, during a news conference over the weekend.
