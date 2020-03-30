Local lawmakers feeling pressure as state budget deadline looms during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With what might be a $10 billion deficit - maybe more - in the state's budget and the deadline to pass it around the corner, north country representatives are feeling the pressure in Albany.
Come April 1, New York has to pass a new budget and the deadline stands firm - for now.
However, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak - north country lawmakers on the ground in Albany are calling for change.
"What we need is a bare-bones budget or an extender until we get on the back end of this crisis and can actually do some real revenue projections, so we know what kind of budget we need to put together in the first place," said Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
He says the budget process feels rushed in Albany. The extension, he says, would help to better decide what's in and what's out.
The worldwide call for social distancing has translated to the legislature as well. Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District) says the differences complicate the voting process.
First, representatives are asked to swipe into the chamber.
"We're then sent back to our individual offices. We're not sitting in the chamber together. We're watching the session from our computer screens. If you have to debate the bill, you call down and put your name on a list. Then, they call you down to debate the bill," said Blankenbush.
State Senator Patty Ritchie (R. - 48th District) says she supports remote voting and says it would "fulfill the responsibilities as legislators and at the same time, follow important guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control."
But, there's still concern. Walczyk says he fears a budget gets passed this year that's not well thought out.
"I am deeply concerned that they're looking to just take all of the policy initiatives that they wanted to get done this session and that's they, meaning the legislative leaders and the governor, and jam them all into one budget and then send us home," he said.
The deadline may change, or it may not. What will change is the fact the state won’t have as much money this year, and that’s likely to mean cuts across New York.
