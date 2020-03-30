Michael Geo VanWaldick, 69, of Rodman

He was born February 13, 1951 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, the son to Kent “Pinky” and Marion Loomis VanWaldick. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. He joined the City of Watertown Police Department in 1971. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrolman, a motorcycle officer, and a firearm instructor, retiring in 1991 with the rank of detective.