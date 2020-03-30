Michael Geo VanWaldick, 69, of Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael Geo VanWaldick, 69, Rodman, losing a three-year battle with cancer, quietly passed at his home on Monday, March 30th, 2020, in the loving arms of family.
Upon resolution of the current health crisis, a family visitation followed by a celebration of life will be held at a date, time and location to be announced. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Michael is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Stacey (Derek) Van Campen, Jennifer (Robert) Perkins; a son Michael (Michelle) VanWaldick; his grandchildren include Rocket, Ryley, Remy, Avery and Michael.
He was born February 13, 1951 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, the son to Kent “Pinky” and Marion Loomis VanWaldick. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. He joined the City of Watertown Police Department in 1971. During his law enforcement career, he served as a patrolman, a motorcycle officer, and a firearm instructor, retiring in 1991 with the rank of detective.
Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father and a doting grandfather. A loyal friend to many, he was a man who enjoyed life, laughed easily and gave without hesitation.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the doctors and medical professionals who assisted Mike in his battle as well as the countless people who remembered him in their prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Golisano Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
