Mitchell David Romans, Jr., 41, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mitchell David Romans, Jr., age 41, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Ogdensburg Medical Center.
Arrangements are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mitch was born on January 21, 1979 in Plantation, FL to Jacqueline C. Burson and the late Mitchell Romans. He attended the St. Cloud Central School in Florida.
Mr. Romans married Melissa Brown on October 31, 2010 in Camillus NY. The couple have two children together, Alaina Romans and Mitchell Romans, III. Mitch was a self-employed contractor and woodworker who loved spending time with his children, skateboarding, playing pool, being near the ocean and fishing.
In addition to his children Mitch is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Haiflich and a brother, Shawn Romans.
Donations can be made in Mitch’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Pl, Ogdensburg NY 13669.
