NY voters weigh in on who’s doing a good job handling coronavirus crisis

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers overwhelmingly approve of the way Gov. Andrew Cuomo, local public health departments, and national health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are handling the COVID-19 outbreak.
But they’re less happy with efforts by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
That’s according to a poll released Monday morning by Siena College.
Cuomo gets good marks from 87 of New York residents, 76 percent approve of the jobs local health departments are doing, and 74 percent approve of Fauci’s performance.
Fifty-six percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling the crisis, while 47 percent disapprove of how Pence has fulfilled his role in leading the country’s response to the pandemic.
Other results:
- At least 85 percent of New Yorkers say they’re concerned about the pandemic and about 79 percent are concerned they’ll catch the disease.
- About a quarter of household have someone who’s been laid off because of the outbreak and 53 percent has someone working from home.
- Seventy-nine percent say the state is doing all it can to protect its residents, while 53 percent say the federal government is not doing everything it can.
- Fifty-nine percent of state voters say the federal government should do more to meet the needs of average Americans. The feds is also not doing enough to help industries (48 percent) and small businesses (63 percent).
- A small majority – 53 percent – say things will get back to normal soon.
The poll was conducted from March 22 to March 26 to 566 registered voters.
It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.
