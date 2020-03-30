NYSCOBA renews calls for protective gear as union head tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) on Monday announced that union president Michael Powers tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release, the union said Powers is in regular contact with correction officers from across the state. He has been self-quarantining at his home for the last several days.
The union repeated its call for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and the Office of Mental Health (OMH) to take immediate action to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in state prisons and mental health facilities.
Powers says in the release that he is one of 56 correction officers that have tested positive. One is hospitalized with a ventilator. Hundreds more are under self-quarantine.
He added that 35 mental hospital employees are under quarantine. Six have tested positive and two are hospitalized.
NYSCOPBA is asking state officials allow all employees working in correctional facilities, mental health facilities, parole offices, and other essential agencies to use personal protective equipment to help stem the spread. Right now, the union says, only those employees who work in isolated or quarantined units are provided protective gear.
