Person in isolation at Fort Drum after testing positive for COVID-19

“Please be aware: As of Sunday, March 29, a relative of a dependent has tested positive for COVID 19 and is in isolation on post. This individual was tested at Samaritan Medical Center and has already been reported among Jefferson County’s positive numbers. The person who tested positive and the individuals who were living in the same quarters have been in quarantine since March 24th. Fort Drum medical professionals are investigating possible trace contacts and will notify individuals who fall within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for additional monitoring and testing. Our current assessment is that the Family has had limited contact with other Fort Drum Community members.”