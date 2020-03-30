Robert E. Trombley Jr., 70, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert E. Trombley Jr., age 70, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020 at Syracuse VA Medical Center. There will be no services per his request. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Trombley, of Harrisville; his two children, Justin Trombley and his wife, Kristen, of St. Albans, VT and Bethany Trombley and her husband, Daniel Swayze, of Colchester, VT; three grandchildren, Kara Trombley, Bella Bonasera, Mia Talley, and Mallory Trombley; a great-grandchild, Ezra Trombley; four sisters, Sheila Wollman and her husband, Gerry, Gloria Lehigh and her husband, Steve, Linda Leonard, and Sharon Sibley and her husband, Rick, all of Gouverneur; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was born on March 31, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of the late Robert E. Sr. and Helen Fuller Trombley. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and was drafted in the Army where he served until November of 1969. After being discharged from the military, he worked for the Newton Falls Paper Company for a short period. He then joined a friend and traveled to work for Pratt and Whitney in Middletown, Connecticut. While working in Connecticut he met Lynn Rozanski and they married on February 14, 1971 in Amston, CT. Together they moved back to New York, where he began to work for James River Paper Company as a machinist, eventually retiring in 2003.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and working on old cars.
Donations in his memory, can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.