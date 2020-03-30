Robert E. Trombley Jr., 70, of Harrisville

Robert was born on March 31, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, the son of the late Robert E. Sr. and Helen Fuller Trombley. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and was drafted in the Army where he served until November of 1969. After being discharged from the military, he worked for the Newton Falls Paper Company for a short period. He then joined a friend and traveled to work for Pratt and Whitney in Middletown, Connecticut. While working in Connecticut he met Lynn Rozanski and they married on February 14, 1971 in Amston, CT. Together they moved back to New York, where he began to work for James River Paper Company as a machinist, eventually retiring in 2003.