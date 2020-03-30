Ruth N. Beattie Weber, 97, formerly of Watertown

ZEPHYRHILLS, F.L. (WWNY) - Ruth N. Beattie Weber, age 97, formerly of Watertown, quietly passed away on March 24, 2020 at her home in Zephyrhills, Fl.
There are no calling hours or funeral service but there will be a private graveside service held in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Watertown. Condolences to Ruth’s family may be shared online at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Ruth was born on August 26, 1922 in Watertown to the late Roswell P. and Blanche (Reed) Beattie. A 1940 graduate of Watertown High School, she received her training in radiation technology in Rochester. She married Michael Weber in the 1940’s. Mr. Weber passed in the spring of 1971.
Mrs. Weber was employed as a radiologic technologist for Samaritan Hospital and North Country Orthopedics for a number of years. A long term resident of Watertown and former member of the First Baptist Church, Ruth enjoyed her summer home on Lake Ontario at Guffins Bay. There she hosted many gatherings of her family, friends, nieces and nephews.
In 1987 Ruth relocated to Zephyrhills, Fl. where she resided in close proximity to many friends and her loving sister Christine Donoghue. She was predeceased by Christine, her brother Roswell Beattie Jr., and sister, Louise Hancher.
Kenneth Weber, Ruth’s son, joined her in Zephyrhills in 2006 where he currently resides. For the past three years Ken, with the assistance of Gulfside Hospice, has provided home health end of life care for her.
