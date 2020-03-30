Share what you’re doing: ‘Send it to 7′

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in the north country are finding creative ways to pass the time while the coronavirus outbreak has forced them to stay home.
Outdoor games are coming inside in Canton. One young lady is playing hopscotch in her parents’ kitchen.
In Adams, dad’s getting “help” with yard work from his daughters, who are using a lawnmower he fixed up and painted pink for them.
And if you see a T-Rex in Chaumont, don’t be alarmed.
If you want to share what you’re doing to stay chill or blow off some steam, just hit the “Send it to 7” link on our website or on our mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.